Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 2,222 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $400.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

