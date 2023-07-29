Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 24,373 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

EQT opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

