Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 26,696 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

