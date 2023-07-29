Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 6,908 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

