Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 9,928 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

About Omnicell

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

