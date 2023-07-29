Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after acquiring an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -299.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,100.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.