Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $16,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

CNX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.