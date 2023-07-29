Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arconic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Arconic

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Stories

