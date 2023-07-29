Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

