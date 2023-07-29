Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 10,746 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,144,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,867,000 after buying an additional 450,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.