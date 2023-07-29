Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 11,205 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.