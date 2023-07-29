Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 16,377 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE MXL opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.