Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 8,126 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $63.38 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

