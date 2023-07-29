Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $91.68 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

