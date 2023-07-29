Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

