Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

