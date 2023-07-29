Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

