Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $59.44 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

