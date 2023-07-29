Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.