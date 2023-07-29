Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,135.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

MP stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.