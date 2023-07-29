Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

