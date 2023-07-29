Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

