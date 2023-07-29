Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.