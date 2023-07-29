Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,248.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

