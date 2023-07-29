Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.85. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

