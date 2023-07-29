Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.