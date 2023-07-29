Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

