Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.