Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.77 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

