Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after buying an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

