Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,858 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 758,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 369.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 280,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.