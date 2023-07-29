Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $78.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.