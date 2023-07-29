Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.5 %

KSS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

