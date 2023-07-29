Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Invests $2.36 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.