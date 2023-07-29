Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,681 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 384.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 66.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $289.44 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average of $284.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

