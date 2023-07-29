Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 18,597 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2,454.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 16.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

