Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 22,657 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,325,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

