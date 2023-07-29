Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,039 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

