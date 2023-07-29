Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,060 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $198.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -551.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.77.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,332.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $956,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,332.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,540 shares of company stock worth $6,603,713. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

