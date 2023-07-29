Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 74,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $76.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

