Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Plexus by 42.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

