Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

