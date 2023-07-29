Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Select Medical by 80.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Select Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE SEM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

