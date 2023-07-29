Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.67 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

