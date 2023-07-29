Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,245,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,354,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $19,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

PTEN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

