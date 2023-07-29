Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 27,027 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

