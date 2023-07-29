TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

TPI Composites Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

