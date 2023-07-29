TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

