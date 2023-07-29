Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.7 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,765 shares of company stock worth $416,366 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.