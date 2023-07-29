Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

